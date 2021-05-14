McLean County reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County COVID-19 update reported 37 new and probable cases, bringing the total number of cases up to 18,053 in the area Friday.

278 people are isolating at home, and 17,515 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 335,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.2% through May 13.

The health department reported 35 McLean County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use, and 27 individuals hospitalized in McLean County for COVID-19.

There were no additional deaths reported, keeping the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at 225.

Approximately 134,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.