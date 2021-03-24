McLean County reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 15,164.

At this time, 286 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,677 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 268,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.2% through March 23.

Currently, 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 82% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 12.

There have been 177 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 59,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.