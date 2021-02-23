McLean County reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, additional vaccine clinics announced

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,422.

At this time, 195 individuals are isolating at home and an additional 14,036 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 238,100 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.1% through Feb. 22.

Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use, and 14 individuals with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

There have been 170 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

The McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center have four second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this week. Vaccine shipments that were delayed last week due to winter weather were received Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Canceled clinics from last week have been rescheduled and all other second-dose clinics for this week will go on as planned.

MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center second dose Clinics currently scheduled for this week are:

Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine, including those rescheduled from the clinic on Feb. 16

Friday, Feb. 26, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Approximately 28,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.