McLean County reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, Phase 1B Plus appointments available

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday, March 16.

The county now has a total of 14,871 probable and confirmed cases.

At this time, 204 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,469 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 259,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.8% through March 8.

Currently, 23 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is seven.

There have been 175 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

The MCHD opened first-dose appointments for Phase 1B+ residents on Monday, March 15. There are still first dose appointments available for the following clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena:

Wednesday, March 17

Thursday, March 18

Friday, March 19

Saturday, March 20

Individuals who live or work in McLean County who are eligible as part of the Phase 1A, 1B or 1B Plus can register for an appointment via the MCHD website. Those with limited or no online access may call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 for assistance with scheduling. The call center is available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Because Phase 1B Plus eligible residents include some residents who are 16 and 17 years of age, it is important to note that 16 and 17-year-olds can only get the Pfizer vaccine and minor residents must also be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, or provide proof of emancipation, to receive a vaccine, the health department noted in a press release.

Approximately 50,107 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.