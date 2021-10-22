McLean County reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,941.

At this time, 223 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 22,435individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 13 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 17.

There have been 270 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes one additional death: a male in his 50s, not associated with long-term care.

More than 542,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.2%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.0% through Oct. 21.

Approximately 192,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 55.16% of the population are fully vaccinated