McLean County reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 14,018.

At this time 414 individuals are isolating at home, and 13,435 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.4% and the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.7% through Feb. 4.

Since Friday, Jan. 29 250 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Currently, 17 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 91% of total beds in use. The total reported number of patients in the McLean County hospitals being treated for COVID-19 is not available at this time.

There have been 152 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.