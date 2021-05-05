McLean County reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19, 94% of hospital beds in use

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,747.

At this time, 387 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 17,109 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 324,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.5% through May 4.

Currently, 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 25.

There have been 221 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.