McLean County reporting 464 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 464 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Friday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 43,324.

There are 57 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 53 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 89% of ICU beds are in use and 92% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 783,500 tests have resulted in a 5.5% positivity rate, with a 14% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 2,865 individuals isolated at home, while 40,073 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported three additional deaths, bringing the total number of McLean county deaths to 329.

About 257,977 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.