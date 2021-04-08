McLean County reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19, 99% of total hospital beds in use

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Illl. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 8, and two additional deaths, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 16,041 and deaths to 210.

The deaths were both males, one in his 40s and one in his 60s, neither associated with long-term care.

At this time, 547 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 15,241 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 286,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% through April 7.

Currently, 43 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 99% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 40.

Approximately 83,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.