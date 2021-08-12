McLean County reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 19,315.
At this time, 282 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 18,779 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 402,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.8% through Aug. 11.
Currently, 12 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. The total number of patients reported to be hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 20.
There have been 242 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.