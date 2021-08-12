McLean County reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 19,315.

At this time, 282 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 18,779 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 402,400 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.8% through Aug. 11.

Currently, 12 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. The total number of patients reported to be hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 20.

There have been 242 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.