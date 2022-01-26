McLean County reporting 487 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 487 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Wednesday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 45,526.

There are 44 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 38 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 92% of ICU beds are in use and 99% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 808,300 tests have resulted in a 5.6% positivity rate, with an 11.1% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 2,676 individuals isolated at home, while 42,473 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported one additional death, bringing the total number of McLean county deaths to 333.

About 257,112 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.