McLean County reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,975.

There have been 177 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. The two additional deaths this week include 2 males: one in his 70s and one in his 80s, neither associated with long-term care.

At this time, 236 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,539 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

As of Friday, March 12, 208 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

More than 263,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.1% through March 18.

Twenty-three McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 81% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is seven.

Approximately 53,838 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.