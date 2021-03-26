McLean County reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19, 88% of total hospital beds in use

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, March 26, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 15,268.

At this time, 325 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,709 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Since Friday, March 19, 293 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

More than 270,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.9% through March 25.

Currently, 27 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 11.

There have been 207 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.