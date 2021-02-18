McLean County reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 18, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,321.

At this time, 230 individuals are isolating at home and 13,908 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 233,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.2% through Feb. 18.

Currently, 18 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use. The total number of patients in McLean County hospitals for COVID is not available at this time.

There have been 165 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.