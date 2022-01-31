McLean County reporting 542 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 542 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Monday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 46,780.

There are 27 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 36 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 85% of ICU beds are in use and 97% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 832,900 tests have resulted in a 5.6% positivity rate, with a 7.3% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 1,911 individuals isolated at home, while 44,505 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported four additional deaths, bringing the total number of McLean county deaths to 337.

About 258,776 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.