McLean County reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,449.

At this time, 449 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 16,757 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 316,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% through April 28.

Currently, 25 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 36.

There have been 218 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.