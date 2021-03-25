McLean County reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19, vaccination appointments available

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, March 25, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 15,217.

At this time, 308 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,705 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 269,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.6% through March 24.

Currently, 27 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 62% of ICU beds in use, 82% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is nine.

There have been 177 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

First-dose appointments open for registration:

Registration for first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments opened this morning at 11 a.m. for Phase 1a, 1b, and 1b+ eligible residents for the following clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena:

Tuesday, March 30

Wednesday, March 31

Thursday, April 1

Friday, April 2

New groups added to the Phase 1b+ eligibility include higher education staff, government workers, members of the media, religious leaders, restaurant workers, and construction trade workers.