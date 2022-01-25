McLean County reporting 588 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 588 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Tuesday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 45,039.

There are 49 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 43 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 92% of ICU beds are in use and 99% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 800,700 tests have resulted in a 5.6% positivity rate, with an 11.5% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 2,817 individuals isolated at home, while 41,841 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total number of McLean county deaths to 332.

About 256,682 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.