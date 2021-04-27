McLean County reporting 59 residents hospitalized for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,349.

At this time, 484 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 16,589 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 313,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.3% through April 26.

Currently, 59 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 33.

There have been 217 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.