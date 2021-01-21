McLean County reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 13,310.

At this time 599 individuals are isolating at home and 12,553 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 200,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.5% through Jan. 20.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 77% of total beds in use, and 28 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 136 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.