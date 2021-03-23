McLean County reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19

Nearly 60,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in county

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in McLean County as the health department reported Tuesday, March 23, an increase of 68 cases, bringing the total in the county to 15,126.

Currently, 265 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,660 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Due to COVID-19, 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 82% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 11.

There have been 177 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 58,988 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.