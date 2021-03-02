McLean County reporting 7 new cases, 95% of hospital beds in use

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,556.

At this time, 171 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,198 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 246,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.9% through March 1.

Currently, 17 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at this time.

There have been 170 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 35,417 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.