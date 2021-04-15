McLean County reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 16,547.

There have been 214 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County, which includes one additional death: a female in her 50s, not associated with long-term care.

At this time, 593 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 15,687 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 297,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.7% through April 14.

Currently, 53 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 51.