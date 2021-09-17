McLean County reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 21,482.
At this time, 525 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 20,679 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 468,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.6% through Sep. 16.
Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 29.
There have been 252 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes one additional reported death since yesterday: a female in her 50s, not associated with long-term care.