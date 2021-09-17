McLean County reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 21,482.

At this time, 525 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 20,679 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 468,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.6% through Sep. 16.

Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 29.

There have been 252 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes one additional reported death since yesterday: a female in her 50s, not associated with long-term care.