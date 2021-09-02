McLean County reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19, 22 residents hospitalized due to virus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 20,604.

At this time, 543 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 19,794 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 438,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% through Sept. 1.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 30.

There have been 245 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 180,067 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 52.18% of the population are fully vaccinated. 53.09% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.