McLean County reporting 836 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 836 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Thursday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 42,860.

There are 57 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 60 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 89% of ICU beds are in use and 98% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 777,500 tests have resulted in a 5.5% positivity rate, with a 14.4% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 2,843 individuals isolated at home, while 39,634 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total of McLean county deaths to 326.

About 257,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.