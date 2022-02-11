MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 84 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Friday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 48,343.

There are 24 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 27 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 92% of ICU beds are in use and 99% of total beds are in use.

According to McLean County, more than 867,200 tests have resulted in a 5.6% positivity rate, with a 3.9% seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 1,005 individuals isolated at home, while 46,967 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The McLean County Health Department reported three additional deaths, bringing the total number of McLean County deaths to 347.

About 263,446 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.