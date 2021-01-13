McLean County reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The total number of cases in McLean County has risen to 12,797 after health officials announced an additional 86 cases on Wednesday, including three deaths.

The three deaths include a male in his 80s associated with a long-term care facility as well as a male in his 40s and a male in his 80s not associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 134 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

At this time 862 individuals are isolating at home and 11,778 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 192,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.1% through Jan. 12.

Due to COVID-19, 23 McLean County residents are hospitalized.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use, and 43 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.