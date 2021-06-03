McLean County reporting 87% of hospital beds in use, more than 350,000 tests administered

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,394

At this time, 69 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 18,090 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 353,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.5% through June 2.

Currently, five McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 87% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is nine.

There have been 230 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.