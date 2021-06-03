McLean County reporting 87% of hospital beds in use, more than 350,000 tests administered

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,394
At this time, 69 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 18,090 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 353,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.5% through June 2.
Currently, five McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 87% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is nine.
There have been 230 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.