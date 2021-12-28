McLean County reporting 874 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 874 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Tuesday.

That number includes all additional cases from Dec. 23-27.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 29,104.

There are currently 1,602 individuals isolated at home, while 27,171 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are 31 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 47 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 92% of ICU beds are in use and 94% of total beds are in use.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total of McLean county deaths at 300.

About 242,338 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.