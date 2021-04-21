McLean County reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 16,997.

There have been 216 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes two additional deaths, both female: one in her 60s and one in her 70s, neither associated with long-term care.

At this time, 609 individuals are isolating at home, and 16,116 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 305,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.6% through April 20.

Currently, 56 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 33.

Approximately 106,983 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.