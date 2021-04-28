McLean County reporting 92% of hospital beds in use

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a doctor prepares a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela. Brazil’s health regulator rejected on Monday, April 19, 2021, a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns, prompting criticism from the Russian government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,392.

There have been 218 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County, which includes one additional death: one male in his 80s not associated with long-term care.

At this time, 446 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 16,667 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 315,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.9% through April 27.

Currently, 61 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 39.