McLean County reporting 94% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 132 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 23,777

At this time, 421 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 23,059 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 14 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 23.

There have been 283 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes two additional COVID-related deaths: one male in his 90s associated with LTC and one man in his 20s not associated with LTC.

More than 582,423 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.1% through Nov. 11.