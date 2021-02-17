McLean County reporting 96 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Feb. 12, and five additional deaths bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 14,270 and the death toll to 165.

The five additional deaths include male in his 60s and a male in his 90s who were not associated with long-term care facilities, as well as a female in their 50s and two females in their 80s who were associated with long-term care facilities.

At this time, 228 individuals are isolating at home and 13,863 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 232,600 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.4% through Feb. 16.

Currently, 14 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 79% of total beds in use, and 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.