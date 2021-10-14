McLean County reporting 96% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,699.

At this time, 277 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 22,138 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 17 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 96% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 28.

There have been 267 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes two additional COVID-related deaths: one female in her 40s who is not associated with long-term care: and one male in his 70s who is associated with long-term care.

More than 527,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.2% through Oct. 13.

Approximately 190,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 54.85% of the population are fully vaccinated. 56.07% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.