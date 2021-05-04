McLean County reporting 96% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,704.

There have been 221 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County, which includes three additional deaths, all females: one in her 60s and two in their 80s – neither associated with long-term care facilities.

At this time, 396 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 17,057 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 323,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% through May 3.

Currently, 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 96% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 41.

Approximately 123,314 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.