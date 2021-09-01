McLean County reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 30 currently hospitalized due to virus

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 20,522.

At this time, 542 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 19,713 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 435,200 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.1% through Aug. 31.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 30.

There have been 245 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, McLean County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (262.36 per 100,000) of COVID-19 (data as of Monday, Aug. 30).

Approximately 179,768 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 52.10% of the population are fully vaccinated.

53% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.