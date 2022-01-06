McLean County reporting 98% of beds in use, 63 patients hospitalized for COVID

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 584 new cases since Wednesday, Jan. 5 bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 33,677

At this time, 4,123 individuals are isolated at home, and 29,195 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 46 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 98% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 63.

There have been 313 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 710,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 20.1% through Jan. 5.