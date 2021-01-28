McLean County reporting additional 12 cases of COVID-19 Thursday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases in the county to 13,646.

At this time 462 individuals are isolating at home and 13,014 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 211,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.7% through Jan. 27.

Currently, 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 62% of ICU beds in use, 81% of total beds in use, and 17 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 146 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.