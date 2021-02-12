McLean County reporting additional 21 cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 12, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 14,174.

At this time 310 individuals are isolating at home and 13,689 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 228,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.1% through Feb. 11.

Currently, 15 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use and twenty-eight patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 160 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

MCHD/Carle BroMenn Medical Center have scheduled the following clinics for this week and next:

Friday, Feb. 12, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents, currently eligible for their first dose of vaccine

Tues, Feb. 16, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine and a limited number of first doses

Wednesday, Feb.17, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents currently eligible for their first dose of vaccine

Thursday, Feb.18, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean county residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Friday, Feb. 19, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Appointments are required for vaccine clinics at this time and must be made through the Health Department’s website. Step by step instructions for how to schedule an appointment are also included on the website.

The McLean County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center is available Monday through Friday (except for County holidays) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (309) 888-5600 to assist individuals without access to a computer to schedule for vaccine clinics when appointments are available.

More than 21,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County.