McLean County reporting additional 31 cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 19.

However, due to data clean-up, the department removed 32 cases previously reported as positive in error or transferred out of the county. The total of probable and confirmed cases is reduced to 14,320.

The McLean County Health Department has been notified that five additional COVID-related deaths have been reported including a male in his 30s not associated with a long-term care facility as well as a female in her 80s, two females in their 90s and a male in his 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 170 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

At this time 224 individuals are isolating at home and 13,906 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 234,700 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1% and the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.7% through Feb. 18.

Currently, 20 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 90% of total beds in use and 13 people hospitalized for COVID-19.