McLean County reporting additional 35 cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 13,977.

At this time, 418 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 13,385 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 219,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.9% through Feb. 3.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 65% of ICU beds in use, 81% of total beds in use, and 26 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 152 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.