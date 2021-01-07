McLean County reporting an additional 50 cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — 50 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County have now brought the total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,139.

Currently, 931 individuals are isolating at home while an additional 11,052 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 184,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.8% through Jan. 6.

Due to COVID-19, 40 McLean County residents are hospitalized. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use, and 38 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

There have been 116 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.