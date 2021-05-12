McLean County reporting more than 130,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WBMD) — A total of 130,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County health department officials announced Wednesday.

In addition, the county reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 17,999.

At this time, 310 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 17,430 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 332,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.7% through May 11.

Currently, 35 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 85% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 42.

There have been 224 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.