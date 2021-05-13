McLean County reporting more than 131,000 doses of vaccine administered

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WBMD) — McLean County has administered 131,820 vaccine doses, officials announced Thursday.

With the new FDA ruling allowing adolescents ages 12-15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine, appointments are available here.

In addition, the county reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,016.

At this time, 294 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 17,462 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 334,100 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.5% through May 12.

Currently, 35 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 28.

There have been 225 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.