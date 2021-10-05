McLean County reporting more than 300 individuals self-isolating

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,341.

At this time, 312 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 21,738 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 508,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.5% through Oct. 4.

Currently, 29 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 90% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 25.

There have been 262 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

According to the CDC Data Tracker McLean County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the 7-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (194.73 per 100,000) of COVID-19 (data as of Sunday, Oct. 3).

Approximately 188,024 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 54.40% of the population are fully vaccinated. 55.60% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.