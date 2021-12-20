McLean County reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 303 new cases since Friday, Dec, 17, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 27,677.

At this time, 1025 individuals are isolated at home, and 26,324 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 91% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 40.

There have been 298 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 668,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% through Dec. 19.

According to the CDC Data Tracker McLean County is currently experiencing high community transmission based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000 (492.66 per 100,000) of COVID-19 (data as of Saturday, Dec. 18).