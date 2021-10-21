McLean County reporting more than 55% of population fully vaccinated

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 22,901.

At this time, 211 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 22,408individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 13 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 62% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 18.

There have been 269 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 540,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.2%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.8% through Oct. 20.

Approximately 192,147 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 55.10% of the population are fully vaccinated