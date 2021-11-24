McLean County reporting more than 550 new cases of COVID-19 in 1 week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 23 and 557 new cases since last Wednesday, Nov. 17, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 24,627.

At this time, 585 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 23,739 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 19 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 97% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 26.

There have been 284 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

More than 608,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.0%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.2% through Nov. 23.