McLean County reporting nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 in last week

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 2, and 195 cases since last Wednesday, Oct. 27, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 23,294.

At this time, 197 individuals are isolated at home, and an additional 22,808 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 13 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 87% of total beds in use.

The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 13.

There have been 276 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. More than 565,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.8% through Nov. 2.